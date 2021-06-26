Over 3,000 in Bamburi face eviction after developer wins land case

From left: Justice Mohammed Kullow, Justice Sila Munyao and Justice George Ongondo at the Nakuru High Court on September 30, 2019 during the mention of a case filed to stop the ongoing eviction by the government at the Maasai Mau Forest. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Brian Ocharo

At least 3,000 families in Bamburi, Mombasa County, face eviction after losing a land ownership court case to a private developer.

