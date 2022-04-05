Mombasa politician Ali Mwatsau survives assassination attempt

Ali Mwatsau

Police at the scene where Mombasa politician Ali Mwatsau was shot on April 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Mombasa politician Ali Mwatsau on Tuesday night survived an assassination attempt in Tudor.

Mr Mwatsau ,who was heading home from a mosque was ambushed by gunmen in two vehicles who shot 22 times on the right side of his vehicle. The incident happened at around 10pm near JCC Buxton.

He sustained gunshot wounds on his arms and legs and was rushed to a Mombasa hospital for treatment by a tuktuk motorist.

Ali Mwatsau

Mombasa politician Ali Mwatsau's car that was sprayed with bullets in Tudor on April 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Police also secured the scene and took photographs before the bullet riddled vehicle was towed.

