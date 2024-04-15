Mombasa authorities close 21 pharmacies for selling rohypnol to minors

Security agencies in Mombasa have shut down 21 pharmacies for selling rohypnol, an anti-anxiety medication that is sometimes abused due to its euphoric effects, to minors.

The closures, which also include the shut down of 167 bars in the coastal region, are part of the government's war on illicit brew and drugs in the country.

Rohypnol is among prescription drugs used by coastal youth to get a cheaper high. It retails at Sh150 in local chemists.

Mombasa County Commissioner Mahmood Noor accused unscrupulous pharmacists of selling the drug to minors.

"We have arrested more than 20 suspects. We will smoke out all criminals. Some are as young as 16-years-old and already engaging in criminal activity. We won't allow disorder in this county. We have also poured over 30,000 litres of chang'aa and mnazi," said Mr Moor, adding that the operation will extend to Likoni and Jomvu.

He said some pharmacies were selling the drug over the counter to children as young as seven.

The County Commissioner said the operation is also geared towards boosting security in the wake of the re-emergence of knife-wielding juvenile gangs at the coast.

Rohypnol is a prescription drug used for short term treatment of insomnia. It is also used as a pre-medication drug in surgical procedures and for inducing anesthesia.