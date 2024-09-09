Mombasa airport gets new passenger lounge backed by Turkish investor

A Turkish investor has launched a new lounge at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa, targeting rising passenger traffic through the gateway.

The Bosphorus lounge, designed with a coastal culture theme, opened its doors over the weekend and covers 10,000 square feet with a capacity of 150 guests.

"As Kenya Airports Authority, we continuously strive to ensure that our airports reflect the highest standards in service excellence, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The opening of the Bosphorus Lounge is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the facilities at MIA, ensuring that we meet the growing demand for premium amenities," Airport manager Abel Gogo said.

Private lounges usually offer a quieter environment as travellers wait for their flights, and often better access to customer service representatives.

Lounges also offer space for private meetings and other business services, along with provisions to enhance passenger comforts such as free drinks, snacks, magazines, and showers.

A section of the Bosphorus lounge at Moi International Airport. Photo credit: Anthony Kitimo | Nation Media Group

"As the Airport service industry continues to evolve, we are seeing customers demanding a more seamless, personalised experience at airports that led to the company focusing on bringing this experience to Mombasa," Cemal Ulman, the director for Bosphorus Company Limited, said.

The coastal tourism sector has been struggling to increase tourist numbers but officials said upgrades on MIA facilities could help boost passenger numbers.

Official data shows that passenger arrivals at Moi International Airport grew by 82.3 percent last year to 157,000 passengers.

Several airlines eye direct flights into Mombasa, a move that is expected to further boost passenger numbers.