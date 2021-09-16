Mohammed Khamis elected ODM's new Mombasa chair

Mohammed Khamis, who was elected ODM's Mombasa County chairperson on September 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Anthony Kitimo | Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

  • Mr Khamis told Nation.africa that he has big plans for ODM but declined to give more details.

Mohammed Khamis has been elected the new Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairperson for Mombasa County, taking over from Mohammed Hatimy who died last November.

