Mohammed Khamis elected ODM's new Mombasa chair

Mohammed Khamis has been elected the new Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairperson for Mombasa County, taking over from Mohammed Hatimy who died last November.

Mr Khamis, cousin of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, was elected through consensus in the county party leadership election that is taking place ahead of a September 18 deadline issued by the party’s National Election Board (NEB).

Mr Khamis told Nation.africa that he has big plans for ODM but declined to give more details.

NEB chairperson Catherine Mumma has given party members at county level until Saturday to reach a consensus rather than go to the ballot due to Covid-19.

Ms Mumma said the deadlines vary depending on when the counties met with the party’s election board.

“We give county members two weeks from the time we meet them to agree on [the people to take different positions]. We hope it will work as this is the same process used during the last county party election in 2015,” she said in a recent interview.

Sources within the ODM party indicated that new leaders will be unveiled before Saturday when their leader, Mr Raila Odinga, tours the county.

The election of county leaders comes as ODM works to tighten its grip across the country ahead of the 2022 General Election.