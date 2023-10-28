Kisauni mine tragedy: Death toll rises to four

The death toll from a landslide tragedy in Kisauni, Mombasa County, has risen to four after another body was discovered around 9pm on Saturday night.

The bodies of a truck driver, John Mungai, 24, and two truckloaders, Hassan Katana Peter and Japheth Hare, and a fourth unidentified body have been retrieved.

Rescue efforts led by Mombasa CECM for Roads Dan Manyala and the County Fire Service had continued for two people believed to be still trapped in the rubble at Pekeche Quary in Kashani, Kisauni Sub-county until 11pm when the operation was halted.

At least six people were trapped in the landslide that occurred at around 2pm, Mombasa County Chief Fire Officer Ibrahim Basafar confirmed.

Six trapped in Kisauni landslide, rescue ongoing

"We don't want to leave anyone in doubt. We will continue until everything is done. It is unfortunate that we are witnessing disasters in the county but we will overcome," he said.

By 11pm, Mr Manyala added that there was little chance of finding any more bodies.

Mombasa County Deputy Director for Infrastructure James Okero said they would rely on or wait for a missing persons report before resuming operations.

Rescuers carry the body of one of the victims of the Kashani Quarry tragedy. At least four bodies had been retrieved from the rubble as of 9pm, Saturday, October 28. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The Mombasa County administration team, together with the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), had early Saturday morning conducted a public sensitisation on the risks of working at the same quarry and called for it to be closed.

Wreckage of the truck buried by the landslide at the Pekeche quarry in Kashani, Kisauni sub-county. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Mombasa Governor, Abdulswamad Nassir, who was at the scene of the incident, condemned and closed the quarry and barred access to illegal quarries in the area.

He urged the public to exercise caution when sinking wells, drilling boreholes or working in quarries and to ensure that they obtain permission from the county authorities for safety reasons.

A mother is comforted after identifying the body of her son, who was among 6 people trapped in the Pekeche Quarry on Saturday afternoon. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group