Mackenzie's men attacked first responders in Shakahola, witness tells court

The first responders to reports of deaths in Shakahola Forest were met with threats from gangs allied to controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie, a Mombasa court has been informed.

A witness in the Shakahola massacre case recounted how Mackenzie’s men assaulted him for trying to rescue their wives from starvation in the forest.

The protected witness stated that news of dead bodies being discovered in the forest had just begun circulating when he visited the area.

“We were accompanied by a few journalists who were with a family searching for their loved one in the forest,” he told Mombasa Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku on Friday.

As they ventured deeper into the forest, he said they encountered armed men who allowed them to pass after they declared their peaceful intentions and explained their purpose.

He mentioned that the media conducted their coverage at one of the homesteads in the forest. They found no one there, and shortly after, a crowd gathered.

“Just before we could leave, I was suddenly grabbed by a man named Charles Charo, who claimed I was the one burning their houses,” he said.

The witness, identified as ROC, stated that the men also accused him of taking their wives to Babel (outside the forest) and began to assault him.

“I was beaten with the blunt edges of pangas, struck with rungus, and kicked. They took me into the bush and forced me to board a motorbike,” he said as he was being cross-examined by Mackenzie’s lawyer, Lawrence Obonyo.

The witness further stated that Mackenzie’s men took him to a dense bush where they debated whether to burn him or take him to the police station. The men, armed with bows and arrows, eventually took him to Lango Baya Police Station.

At the police station, some of the men were detained while others managed to escape. He sought medical treatment following the attack, he said.

At one point, the witness mentioned returning to the forest to rescue his nephew, a follower of Mackenzie, who confronted him with a warning not to interfere with his beliefs.

He noted that this follower’s wife fled the moment he entered their house, avoiding any further engagement after a brief greeting.

This left him alone with his nephew, with whom he immediately began discussing their beliefs and the children.

“I remember my nephew met me with immediate objection and resistance, warning me not to interfere with his faith. He further informed me that I was no longer welcome at his home and promptly escorted me out, armed with a rungu,” he said.

However, as he was leaving the area, the witness observed a gathering of people armed with various weapons and tools, including pangas and jembes.

“Given the resistance I had faced all along, I felt the situation was risky for me, so I quickly left without question,” he recounted.

The witness reported that he went directly to the village elder Shakahola, whom he identified only as Bisidi (Babasidi), to report the matter.

“I was, however, baffled to hear from the village elder that the events at Shakahola - Kwa Mackenzie, are known to the authorities, including the local administration and the police at Lango Baya police station,” he told the court.

According to the witness, the village elder also indicated to him that there seems to be no person or authority within the Shakahola area who would dare confront Mackenzie.

“It is for this reason that I retreated to Malindi town, where I engaged relatives and friends far away to find ways to rescue their families and expose what was happening in Shakahola forest,” he said.

The witness added that he also contacted police officials within Kilifi County for intervention.

ROC was testifying against Mackenzie and his 94 accomplices in a case where the group is charged with 238 counts of manslaughter for the deaths of more than 429 members of the Good News International Church.

Mackenzie and his group have denied these charges, insisting that they are innocent and that their actions are not responsible for any deaths inside the forest.

ROC was led in his testimony by a prosecution team consisting of Jami Yamina, Victor Owiti, Alex Gituma, Betty Rubia, Yassir Mohamed, Victor Simbi, and Hillary Isiaho.

Hearing proceeds from September 9.