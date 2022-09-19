Governors Achani, Mung'aro and Dhadho face election petitions

Three governors from the Coast will have to defend their victories after petitions were filed in court to have their elections nullified over malpractices.

Ms Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi) and Dhadho Godhana of Tana River have been taken to court over the outcome of the August 9 polls, in which they were declared winners.

The petition against Mr Mung’aro has been filed by voters Justin Ringa, Charo Baya and Salim Chai at the High Court in Malindi.

Mr Hussein Tuneya Dado has filed the petition against Mr Dhadho at the High Court in Garsen, while Dziwe Pala and Suleiman Ali have filed against Ms Achani at the High Court in Mombasa.

Mr Mung’aro of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) garnered 143,773 votes against Ms Aisha Jumwa’s 65,893.

Ms Jumwa, a former Malindi MP, was the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate and Mung’aro’s main competitor.

Mr Dhadho, who defended his seat on an ODM ticket, scooped 26,829 votes against this closest competitor and first governor, Mr Dado of UDA, who got 26,633 votes.

Ms Achani of UDA garnered 59,674 votes against Hamadi Boga (ODM), who had 53,972 votes.

Mr Pala and Mr Ali said in a detailed petition against Ms Achani that the Kwale gubernatorial polls were marred by voter bribery and other electoral malpractices.

They want Ms Achani’s election nullified, noting that she was not validly elected, citing “massive irregularities and intimidation”.

They have instead asked the court to order the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to declare Mr Boga as the validly elected governor.