Girls dominate list of top exam performers in the Coast region

Girls dominated the top positions in the Coast region in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results released yesterday.

Private schools also produced top candidates. Topping the charts were Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Secondary, Light Academy, Memon High and Aga Khan Academy. At Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed in Mombasa, 10 students scored straight As. The school’s best candidate, Elyas Iqra Ahmed, had an A of 83 points. Of the top 10 students in the school, eight were girls.

“We had 31 A-, 56B+, 62 B, 41 B-, 32C+, four C, and two C-. Our mean score is 9.1, an improvement from last year’s 9.01. This is a win for parents, management and students because of our hard work, dedication and prayers. We are not boasting but are the region's education giant,” said Sheikh Khalifa deputy principal Rishad Ramadhan.

He said the school always enrols the best KCPE candidates.

“We take them through rigorous interviews and prepare them for the four years they are in school. We ensure a lot of discipline. The girls excelled better because more emphasis is put on the girls from home to school. Parents pay more attention to girls than boys,” he said.

Abu Hureira Academy, also in Mombasa, had a mean score of 7.61. Top students Abdisalaam Hassan and Mucad Dhahir got A minus. The school has nine B+, several B and B-. “The last result is a C plain. We are so pleased to have a mean score of 7.61, which is a positive deviation from 0.19 in 2020 when we had a mean score of 7.50. Credit goes to all stakeholders who brought their efforts together in bringing this result. Our management, students and teachers were very cooperative and supportive,” said deputy principal Ben Nyaribo.

From left: Fatma Mahmud, Alwiya Omar Shariff and Sedra Fuad Sultan from Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed School in Mombasa yesterday. They had A grade. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Khulud Ahmed Buran of Memon High Academy scored an A- of 78 points. She was followed by Sarah Hemed who got an A- of 76 points.

At Light Academy, the top student, Natalie Mulure, scored an A plain of 81 points. Senior teacher Mr Maika Mohammed said the school passed because of rigorous revision.

In Taita Taveta, Kenyatta High School in Mwatate produced the best candidate in the Coast region. Rajab Said scored an A of 84 points, followed closely by Munyao Mutinda and William Ndurya with 82 points. Kizwana Mwashighadi of the same school scored an A of 81 points.

At Murray Girls High, Shierny Chengo scored a B (plus) of 69 points, while Lilian Kenga scored a B (plus) of 67 points.

The county also produced the best improved candidate in the country. Boniface Wambua of Njukini secondary school in Taveta scored a B (plain) after scoring 241 marks in his KCPE exam.

In Kwale County, public schools did better than private institutions. None of the national schools, however, produced a candidate with an A plain.

Among the schools that produced top students are Kwale High and Matuga Girls High—both national schools.

At Kwale High, the top student, Elijah Musembi Mwololo, scored an A - with 76 points. He was followed by Gogo Kitti (75), Kuna Boba (75), Joshua Tumaini (74) and Zaid Juma (74). Principal Michael Mutua said discipline was one of the key drivers to their success in the examination.

“We always put God first. We have also focussed on the motivation of both the teaching and non-teaching staff,” he said.

Last year, the school’s top boy scored an A- of 74 points.

At Matuga Girls, Principal Gladys Nyamvula thanked God for the results. The school’s Carol Mueni was the top girl in the county with an A- of 78 points.

Other top girls were Celia Angel (77), Maina Beatrice (77), Ngaranga Beatrice (77), Chikuku Ningome (76), Kofa Zaina (76), Amir Khadija, Purity Kwekwe (75), Odhiambo Lucy (75) and Matilda Kemonge (75). Known academic giants in Kwale like Waa Boys, Waa Girls and Kaya Tiwi High School failed to produce higher overall performances.

In Kilifi, Arabuko Forest High was the most improved in the Coast region with a mean of 7.66.

Reporting by Winnie Atieno, Anthony Kitimo, Siago Cece, Farhiya Hussein, Anthony Kitimo, Lucy Mkanyika, Brian Wachira and Maureen Ongala

Principal Alawy Radhi attributed discipline and hard work to the improved performance.

Alfarsy Girls Secondary was the best sub county school in Coast while Denis M’Kirima of St Charles Lwanga Secondary was the best student in the sub county schools category.