Five arrested after bragging about robbery

Five criminals on the police radar have been arrested in Mombasa.

The five, Vincent Ochieng, Shadrack Ochieng, Felix Otieno, Salim Ali and Shafi Yusuf, were trailed by detectives after bragging on social media about their crime.

The five suspects namely Vincent Ochieng, Shadrack Ochieng, Felix Otieno, Salim Ali and Shafi Yusuf had earlier been captured in a video recording while displaying items that they had stolen from their victims. pic.twitter.com/BcJHWfSAFI — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 6, 2023

"Police officers from the Central Police Station carried out an intelligence-led operation in Sargoi areas and managed to arrest the five suspects, who are believed to be gang members," read a police report filed at the Central Police Station.

Following an intelligence led operation, a team of officers based at Central Police Station in Mombasa has arrested five individuals suspected to be members of an organized criminal group that has been operating within Sargoi area and it's neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/UAdPDFAfso — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 6, 2023

During the arrest, police recovered several items from the suspects, including a navy blue jacket with white stripes, five mobile phones - three iPhones, a Samsung and a Memojo.

A Bluetooth headset was also seized from the scene.