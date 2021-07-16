Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Family seeking SGR compensation millions slapped with criminal charges

Joseph Nyingi (left) and Monica Wambui before Mombasa court on this photo taken on July 15, 2021. They have been accused of conspiring to defraud Africa Gas and Oil Company Ltd property worth Sh595 million.

Photo credit: Brian Ocharo I Nation Media Group.
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

A Mombasa family fighting for a share of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) compensation money has suffered a blow after the State slapped them with criminal charges.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. UDA's John Njuguna wins Kiambaa MP seat

  2. Jubilee's Mung’ara Githinji wins Muguga by-election

  3. PRIME It’s end of the road for Kisumu’s Club Octopus

  4. Kenha wants Sh850,000 judgment for Chania bus firm suspended

  5. Mandera official forfeits stolen Sh62m to State

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.