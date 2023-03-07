Dutch tycoon murder: Suspect wants to become state witness

The trial of three people over the murder of Dutch tycoon Herman Rouwenhorst has taken a new twist after a key suspect expressed willingness to work with the state.

The suspect notified the court that she is ready to become a state witness, leaving the two remaining accused persons exposed.

Justice Ann Onginjo has been informed that the suspect has reached out to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for a plea bargain deal that will see the suspect cross to the prosecution's side.

In the case, Ms Riziki Ali Cherono and her co-accused Mr Timothy Omondi Ngowe alias Rashid alias Tony Ochieng alias Mohamed Khalid, and Ms Mary Nekesa Ambani are charged with the murder of the Dutch businessman at his apartment in Shanzu, Mombasa County, on June 4, 2021.

They face another charge of jointly killing Evans Pole Bokoro, a night guard at the apartment block.

The three have denied committing the murders.

The prosecution has already presented five witnesses in the case, including the deceased’s children.

The court was informed of the new development after a protected witness laid bare how the elimination of Mr Rouwenhorst was planned.

The protected witness recounted to the court how the plan to kill the tycoon was hatched during a birthday party and a drinking binge before it was executed a month later.

The witness who reported to have travelled to her rural village after the incident said she had warned the suspects against committing the offence.

“I warned them but they could not listen to me. I feared of being arrested, that is why I travelled to the village but I was eventually apprehended two months later,” the witness said

According to the witness, she did not approve of the murder plot and tried several times to prevail upon the suspects to abandon the idea.

The protected witness’ evidence also corroborated the police’s earlier claim that Ms Cherono had made sure that the killer of husband had the layout of their home before the attack happened.

Police had alleged that Rouwenhorst’s widow had hired assassins to eliminate him.

The investigators had also said the killers of the foreigner had been in constant communication with a prime suspect in the murder before, during and after the killing.

The protected witness told the court last week that Mr Rashid had shown her photos of the interior of Ms Cherono’s house in one of the planning meetings that had taken place at an entertainment joint on the shores of the Indian Ocean.

The witness also told the court of how information on when the elimination would be done was being relayed from Ms Cherono to a Ms Mary then to Mr Rashid before the same was communicated back to the widow.

Ms Cherono has maintained her innocence, saying she is a scapegoat and that the charges against her are a product of pressure by the public and the Dutch to show that the police are working to solve the murder.

Mr Collins Ondeng, who is representing the Dutchman's family, complained that Ms Cherono has tried to breach bond terms by contacting witnesses in the case.

He told the court that the suspect has gained access to one of the houses and has also contacted Rouwenhorst’s children.

“This is a clear breach of bond terms issued by the court. We ask the court to issue a warning to the suspect. We will make a formal application should the suspect continue with the breach,” he said.

Ms Cherono was granted a Sh2 million bond with a condition that she must not contact Rouwenhorst’s children and she was also barred from going to the Roco Apartment where the children live.

She was directed to go and live with her mother in Uasin Gishu County and should not be seen anywhere near the deceased’s house in Shanzu.