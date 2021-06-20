Somali community leaders in Coast want girls’ killings probed

Ibrahim Dube speaks to journalists in Mombasa on June 18, 2021 when members of the Somali community demanded answers from the DCI over the abduction and killing of Somali girls.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Farhiya Hussein

Nation Media Group

Somali community leaders in the Coast Region have called upon the Directorate Criminal Investigations (DCI) to immediately investigate kidnappings and killings of Somali girls in the country.

