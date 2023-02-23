CS Owalo: We’re not reintroducing Huduma Namba 

Information and Technology Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has said that Kenyans will have digital identification which will be anchored in the National Identity System by February next year.

Mr Owalo, however, clarified that the government was not reintroducing the Huduma Namba but establishing a digital identity to ensure all identification processes are in one place.

"We are not carrying forward the baggage of Huduma Namba. Other countries have done it (digital identification) there is no reason why Kenya should be an exception," Mr Owalo said.

Speaking during the third edition of the Nation Digital Summit in Mombasa, Mr Owalo said there is a need for a digital identity for the government to know who it is dealing with.

"It does not make sense for Kenyans to visit government offices and start flashing out their identity cards. They can comfortably access services wherever they are (through digital identification)," said Mr Owalo.

The CS further said that under the digital services pillar, the government intends to digitise all its records and also ensure all services are digitalised by June.

According to the CS, plans are underway to ensure that 5,000 government services are onboard the e-citizen portal by June this year and that the government is leveraging technology to expand its revenue tax base.

The CS also said that the government is targeting the digitisation of land records and putting into place a framework on how to unlock the potential of Sh100 million in revenue from the land sector.

Apart from land, the CS said that birth registration and management of traffic on the roads are also some of the government services that will be digitised.

"Information and Communication Technology is an enabler to other key areas in government. It is a driver with the potential to drive other sectors," said Mr Owalo.

The CS further said that in a bid to improve the digital transformation in the country, the government plans to establish a call centre at Konza City with advanced technological features including but not limited to filing complaints.

"The government has also embarked on making internet accessible everywhere," the CS said.

The CS said that the government is also leveraging technology to create three million jobs with a rollout of a minimum of 25 internet hotspots around the country.

By June this year, he said each county will have at least two hotspots to enable all sectors find space in the digital economy.

Mr Owalo noted that the government has also embarked on digital skills empowerment programmes by providing training to its workforce to improve service delivery.

Mr Owalo said that plans are also underway to review policy legal framework to be aligned to the global best practices to enrich the digital space to be anchored in law.

The Nation Digital Summit whose theme is ‘Enhancing Africa’s Digital Transformation’ will also create an opportunity for stakeholders to learn, network and also meet industry leaders who are expected to offer insights into the ever-changing digital space. The Nation Media Group (NMG) Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama said there must be value for digital transformation for it to be complete.

Mr Gitagama also said that there is a need to create value in digital transformation for the end user.

The NMG boss spoke at the ongoing Nation digital conference in Mombasa.

Addressing participants, Mr Gitagama noted that over the past three years, there has been talk on how digital transformation can assist in the growth of various sectors.

"The theme of this year's conference is timely considering that this is the conversation being held globally," Mr Gitagama said, adding that there is a need to put Africa as a user and not a consumer of digital transformation.

United States of America ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman said that Kenya was on a positive trajectory in the digital transformation space and is a leader in East Africa.

"Kenya has done things right, it is on a positive trajectory, on the right path," Ms Whitman said, singling out M-Pesa as one of the biggest technologies in the world in terms of mobile money payment solutions.

Ms Whitman also said that there was untapped technology space in the country and that many companies are taking advantage of the opportunities in the country to invest in the sector.

She also expressed the importance of internet connectivity and having institutions of higher learning advancing digital transformation.

The ambassador challenged stakeholders in the digital space to be innovative and figure out the best business opportunities.