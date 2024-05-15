CS Kindiki targets juvenile gangs in Mombasa after viral mugging video

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has issued a three-week ultimatum to security officials in Mombasa to find a lasting solution to the rampant street robberies and criminal activities by juvenile gangs in the city.

The CS said that although security agencies in Mombasa are tightening the noose on youth gangs who steal from unsuspecting residents, such incidents must not be allowed to recur.

"I have directed the officers to fully look into this matter and I will be back after three weeks. I don't want to hear even a single incident of mugging or street thuggery," said Prof Kindiki.

Three weeks ago, a CCTV clip went viral showing a group of youths mugging shoppers along Haile Selassie Avenue in the port city's central business district.

The incident, which sparked a heated debate about the state of insecurity in Mombasa, was just one of many that police officers say usually go unreported to them, making it difficult to prosecute suspects when they are arrested.

Some regions

Apart from the CBD, residents of some regions in Likoni, Kisauni, Nyali and Mvita sub-counties have also suffered the effects of frequent attacks by gangs of youths as young as 13, usually armed with knives and machetes.

While acknowledging Mombasa as a strategic economic hub and tourist destination, CS Kindiki noted that his ministry will deploy all necessary resources to ensure the safety of people living and visiting the county.

He said Kenya is a country of law and order and therefore no one should commit crimes and get away with it.

"We must find a way of stopping these small boys terrorising residents," added Prof Kindiki.