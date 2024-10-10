Blogger gang-rape: Ingonga holds Mombasa minister’s fate

The fate of a Mombasa County minister linked to the abduction and gang-rape of a blogger now lies in the hands of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday said it had finalised investigating Mombasa County Lands Executive Committee Member (CECM), Mohamed Hussein, alias Amadoh, over cyber harassment linked to the abduction and gang-rape of the blogger, who had allegedly criticised Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

The Attorney General (AG) on Wednesday told High Court Judge Wendy Kagendo that the investigation file linked to the crime has been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review and further directions.

“Investigations against the applicant, Hussein, have been concluded and the file forwarded to the ODPP for consideration,” Litigation Counsel Emmanuel Makuto said.

Mr Makuto, from the office of the AG, represented the Inspector General of Police (IG) Douglas Kanja and DCI boss Mohamed Amin in the case in which Mr Hussein wants the investigative agencies barred from arresting and detaining him over the abduction and gang-rape of the blogger.

Mr Nassir, the governor, has also recorded a statement with the police over the heinous act that was committed against the blogger on September 12.

In documents filed before the High Court, Mr Hussein said he was ready to assist the police with investigations but clarified that he feared for his life.

He lamented to the court that he had been receiving calls from unknown individuals claiming to be detectives since September 16.

“I am willing to assist the relevant movement authorities; however, due to the recent incidents of abductions by unknown individuals in the country, I fear for my life and worry about my rights being curtailed by government agencies,” he stated through Soni & Associates Advocates LLP.

The Lands CEC has also complained that detectives from DCI have threatened to arrest and detain him on unproven allegations that have not been disclosed to him, alleging a blanket offense of cyber harassment.

“The DCI has threatened and made several attempts to arrest and charge me with unspecified charges, without disclosing any particular offence to assist me in preparing for the said undisclosed offense,” he said.

He claimed that the accusations of cyber harassment are politically instigated actions, omissions, and commissions against him because of the posts he holds in the county.

“This whole process is aimed at tarnishing my reputation and settling political scores, as can be clearly seen from the apparent disregard for laid-down procedures with the sole aim of intimidating me,” he said.

Mr Hussein filed this case on September 23 to block the state from arresting and prosecuting him over the abduction and gang rape of the blogger identified as BJK.

He also sought anticipatory bail.

However, the ODPP, DCI, and IG opposed Mr Hussein’s application, arguing that there was no malice or abuse of power when detectives issued a notice compelling him to appear and record a statement.

The Lands CEC will on Monday next week know the fate of his application to bar the police from his arrest, detention, and prosecution and also anticipatory bail.

The police believe that Mr Hussein is connected to the offence under investigation or possesses information that could assist them in their inquiry.

The court has heard that Mr Hussein together with his boss Mr Nassir are persons of interest regarding the crime.

Four people have already been charged with abduction, gang-raping, and assaulting the blogger.

They are Ms Esther Muthoni John, alias Totoo, and Ms Violet Adera, alias Vayoo, Mr Abdul Hassan Athman, alias Sindimba, and Mr Haji Babu Ndau Mohamed, alias Achkobe or Jay.