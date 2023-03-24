Three police officers missing after boat accident in Lake Victoria
Three police officers are missing following a boat accident in Lake Victoria.
The three and five others from the Kenya Revenue Authority and marine police were doing a boat patrol in Muhuru Bay, Migori County at the time of the accident.
Migori County Commissioner Mark Wanjala said the accident happened shortly after the eight started the patrol.
“Five officers were rescued while three are still missing since,” said Mr Wanjala.
The boat capsized around midnight. A survivor placed a distress call to the police.