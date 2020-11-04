Angry men storm hospital demanding release of wives

There was drama at Akidiva Memorial Hospital in Migori on Monday after a group of men stormed the facility demanding the discharge of their spouses who had been detained after undergoing cesarean delivery.

The men accused the facility of applying double standards after their spouses were booked for the caesarian services without notification that the Linda Mama services under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) had been halted.

Linda Mama is an NHIF basic health services package targeting pregnant women and infants with an aim of facilitating access to quality and affordable health services.

"They are demanding Sh30,000 before discharging patients despite the women being covered by the Linda Mama policy," a certain Benard Odhiambo said.

Close to 15 mothers and their newborns are being held at the facility weeks after delivery.

The frustrated men accused the facility of colluding with other hospitals to overcharge patients after services at Migori County Referral Hospital were affected by doctors' strike.



"Our concern is that our wives are being held yet we were not informed of the technicalities surrounding the Linda Mama and NHIF cards," one of the men said.

The detained mothers include two whose newly-born babies died after delivery at the facility.

Mr George Odhiambo, whose child died after developing complications shortly after birth, said they arrived at the hospital a week ago and after successful delivery through C-section, his wife was detained over unpaid bill.

Mr Odhimabo told journalists that the hospital required between Sh10,000 and Sh30,000, but did not allow them to go and look for the funds.

"We are being forced to look for other sources of funds yet at the time of admission, they said NHIF and Linda Mama cards will cater for all the bills," said Mr Kevin Arwa.

The hospital director, Dr. Idagiza Akidiva, however, said the facility's management had received a circular from NHIF not to discharge any patient.

"We have done our part as a hospital, all we want now is payment. The patients’ medical covers are obsolete so they have no option but to pay cash," Dr. Akidiva said.

He further called on the government to fast-track the existing technicalities in the NHIF Linda Mama cover to avert future inconveniences.