Two suspected poachers arrested in Meru park

Mr Gideon Kebati, senior warden at the Meru National Park, displays the tusks seized.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Gitonga Marete

Two suspects have been arrested at the Meru National Park for being in possession of five elephant tusks weighing 28 kilos with a street value of Sh2.8 million.

