Red Cross appeals for food aid for suffering Meru residents

The Kenya Red Cross Society has appealed to more well-wishers to support thousands of people suffering from the effects of drought in Meru County.

Data from the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) shows that more than 200,000 Meru residents are in dire need of food aid.

Most of the affected households are in Igembe North, Mutuati, Igembe Central, Tigania East and Tigania West sub-counties.

Kenya Red Cross Meru coordinator Dennis Were said the agency had received appeals for relief food from the affected areas but resources were limited.

Speaking while distributing food to vulnerable families in Mutuati sub-county, Mr Were said the disabled, the elderly, those with chronic illnesses and child-headed families were the worst-hit.

“We are targeting 150 vulnerable households with food but the entire population is in need of help. We need more interventions to help residents overcome the pangs of hunger,” Mr Were said.

Mutuati Assistant County Commissioner Peter Odenyo said more than 3,000 households need food aid.

“The government has done several interventions including feeding programmes in more than 30 public schools,” Mr Odenyo said.

A Kenya Red Cross staff presents food stuff to a beneficiary in Mutuati on September 7, 2022. More than 200,000 residents of Meru are in dire need of food aid Photo credit: David Muchui I Nation Media Group

“However, the adverse effects of the drought continue to affect people and animals. There are increased cases of family disputes due to the drought.”

Mr John Gitonga, a resident of Murara in Mutuati, said his family ran out of food several months earlier and are now banking on food aid to survive.

“I am a single father and a guardian for a family of more than 10 people yet I have no source of income. We have nothing to sell for money and are going for days without food. Some of my children are not able to go to school,” Mr Gitonga said.

Residents had resorted to making charcoal for sale to survive the drought but trees were also being depleted.

Ms Margaret Karimi, who came to the Red Cross hoping to get food aid, said she had not eaten for the previous three days.

“We were receiving a monthly stipend from the Red Cross but it stopped three months ago. We need help to survive the drought,” Ms Karimi said.