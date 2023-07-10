Party ends tragically as student stabbed to death by jealous boyfriend

A birthday party turned tragic for medical college students in Kanyakine, Imenti South when one of them was killed by her lover in the early hours of Sunday.

Winfred Opha was allegedly killed by her visiting boyfriend after he found her in the company of another man.

Humphrey Mugambi, the acting chief of Kanyakine, said students from the college held a party on Saturday night and partied into Sunday morning,

"The boyfriend visited without informing her and when he found her in the company of another man, a fight broke out," he said.

Winfred was stabbed three times — in the neck, chest and stomach — and she died instantly. Three other students were injured in the attack.

The killer, who fled after the attack, is still being sought by police, an officer at Nkubu police station said.

"We are still following up on leads to establish his whereabouts. He may have fled to Nairobi because he had visited his girlfriend," the officer said.

Mr Mugambi said Kanyakine market has seen a spate of violent crime in the recent past due to a shortage of police officers.

"There are a lot of students in Kanyakine market after the opening of the medical college, but we have no officers to patrol at night. Four people have been killed in two months and this is worrying," he said.

"When I walk around the market at night, I see criminals harassing people. They are not afraid because they know I cannot arrest them," he added.