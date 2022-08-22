MCK presiding bishop Ntombura in new hurdle after 're-election’

Methodist Church in Kenya presiding Bishop Joseph Ntombura is facing a new battle, two weeks after his term was extended by two years.

The Rev Ntombura, whose 10-year term ended on August 4, was re-elected for two more years at a contentious annual conference earlier this month.

He said he was given more time by church delegates so he could complete his term as president of the Africa Methodist Council, which ends in 2024.

But in a new twist on Sunday, former presiding bishops, clerics and church members, led by retired Bishop Lawi Imathiu, denounced the re-election of Rev Ntombura during a meeting at the Kaaga Methodist Church.

In a 10-point resolution, church members set out a raft of measures aimed at organising fresh elections of a presiding bishop through a “transition connectional ad hoc committee”.

The committee comprises former presiding bishops Imathiu, Stephen Kanyaru, Johana Mbogori and Zablon Nthamburi, as well as Bishop Charles Makonde, Isaiah Ndeye, Benjamin Nkungi, Erica Mutwiri and retired Justice Aaron Ringera.

Prof John Ataya said the committee will be convened by Rev Imathiu and is expected to organise fresh elections within three months.

“The resolutions we have made are intended to rectify the wrongs made by Rev Ntombura. Rev Ntombura’s term was extended illegally,” Prof Ataya said.

Other resolutions include trashing the church standing orders of 2011 and 2015, terming them illegal.

“Since the Standing Order 2015 changed the name of the Church to Methodist Church in Kenya Trustees Registered, thus removing ownership from the members to selected trustees, it is hereby declared illegal,” the resolution read.

“The Standing Order 2011 was abolished by a well-constituted annual conference [and] hence it cannot be revived. We therefore declare that the Methodist Church in Kenya shall be ruled through the Deed of Foundation and the Deed of Church order 1967 and the Standing Orders 1996.”

They also vowed not to remit any money to the office led by Rev Ntombura and that the ad hoc committee would start work on August 30.

Rev Imathiu called for dialogue involving Rev Ntombura to avert further divisions in the church.

“We cannot allow further divisions in the church. We want all church leaders, including Rev Ntombura, to come and reason together.