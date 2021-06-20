Meru among finalists in global competition

Ms Joy Irungu (right) shows larvae as they feed on the waste at the Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST) research centre during the launch of the project. Looking on are Vice-Chancellor Prof Romanus Odhiambo (left) and Tigania West MP John Mutunga (second left).

Photo credit: Gitonga Marete | Nation Media Group

By  Gitonga Marete

What you need to know:

  • Meru is listed alongside London (the UK) Long Beach (US), Louisville (US), Lusaka (Zambia) and Manila (Philippines) among other world capitals.

  • Of the 631 towns that had sent their applications from 99 countries, 65 are capital cities.

Meru County government has entered the final round in a global competition for a Sh100 million award to carry out a project on waste management and climate change mitigation.

