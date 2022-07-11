Linturi: My plan for Meru

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has pledged to undo what he calls ‘county capture by a few elites’, poor governance and neglect by the Kiraitu Murungi administration if elected governor on August 9.

Mr Linturi pledges to introduce a people-centred administration, transform the health sector, maximise agricultural production and introduce stimulus packages aimed at increasing money in people’s pockets.

Speaking when he unveiled his seven-point manifesto, Mr Linturi accused the county administration of entrenching capital flight.

“We have been having a dysfunctional government that does not care or resonate with the needs and challenges of the people. I request all the people of Meru to join me as we form a people’s government, that is caring and listening and a government in touch with the needs of her people,” he said.

The senator promised ‘consultative and participatory’ leadership, accessible health care, economic empowerment, sustainable agricultural development and globally competitive education.

“To ensure inclusivity and cohesion among leaders, we will create a Meru County leaders summit consisting of the governor, deputy governor, senator, all Members of Parliament, county secretary, the majority leader and minority leader of the county assembly. The summit will identify and prioritise development projects, avoid duplication and gaps to benefit the people of Meru,” Mr Linturi said.

He promises to have an open-door policy with all leaders and set aside a day for residents to meet the governor without appointments.

Mr Linturi says his administration would undertake at least one flagship project in partnership with the national government and other players.

“We will give priority to providing quality and affordable healthcare within a radius of five to 10 kilometres of their homes. I will bring an end to chronic drug shortages in our public hospitals. We commit to introduce an integrated health management system to improve service delivery,” he said.

Mr Linturi has accused Mr Murungi’s administration of stalling the health sector, citing chronic lack of drugs and an unmotivated workforce.

Mr Linturi, who is running under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, said he would create 2,250 millionaires in five years by giving contracts to local youth, women and people with disabilities.

This, he said, would be done by setting aside Sh500 million in seed capital through the Meru County Microfinance Corporation to be accessed by groups.

“We want the money allocated to Meru to be spent in Meru by the Meru people. The County Microfinance will offer LPO financing to youth, women and persons with disability who win contracts and tenders. Each ward will have access to Sh40 million worth of tenders to address capital flight,” he pledged.

The senator said his administration would import motorbike parts in bulk and establish an assembly line to enable the youth in the boda boda business to access them at affordable rates.

In agriculture, Senator Linturi says his government would develop specific crop and livestock strategy documents and enact necessary legislation.

To improve production, Mr Linturi said he would reintroduce extension officers, establish irrigation systems in the lowlands and enhance access to subsidised farm inputs.

“We will link farmers to the market through contract farming of potatoes, millet, sorghum, cotton, pyrethrum, chia seeds and sunflower. We will invest in the value addition of miraa, vegetables, macadamia, potatoes, meat, hides and skins,” Mr Linturi said.

He also pledged to build produce aggregation and collection centres, Meru produce markets in major towns in the country and implementation of a warehouse receipt system.

Mr Linturi promises to equip and upgrade infrastructure to improve access to Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) and vocational training,