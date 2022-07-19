DCI George Kinoti: Sleuth by day, 'Catholic priest' on the side

For residents of Tutua village in Ruiri-Rwarera ward, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti is their son who had dreamed of becoming a Catholic priest.

Some never believed he is Kenya’s top sleuth, so when he appeared in a police uniform, they were mesmerised. And he did not disappoint as he preached the word of God, talking about how he grew up in the village and their communal prayers.

The tough-talking crimebuster was calm, speaking in such a soft voice that one would mistake him for a pastor. He was accompanied by Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, who last Friday commissioned the Tutua Police Station, which was built on the orders of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Kinoti recalled that growing up in this dry part of Meru County, they prayed for decades that tarmac roads, electricity and water would come, but they did not.

Preaching the word of God

He went to school at St Pius Nkubu Seminary and wanted to serve his people of Buuri sub-county by preaching the word of God, he said.

“I don’t know where to start, but first of all I thank God for this. As you have heard, this is my home and some people have never believed I am a police officer. Let me say that whatever you see here today is a miracle,” he told his attentive audience in Kiswahili.

“I remember even in our prayers as children we used to pray for these things and today God has heard our prayers. I wanted to serve you in Christianity but God had other plans for me. Always remember that whatever you get is not yours alone but belongs to your people.”

Among the audience was a woman he said was his life’s treasure. He introduced to the audience: “Even my mother can attest to what I am saying and whenever she sent me I used to run as I trampled on stones. Some of my toes don’t have nails and this is the truth.”

All this time, his mother sat pensively, gazing at her 55-year old son, a crimebuster who in his career has dismantled criminal cells in various parts of the country.

And when he invited her to greet Mr Mutyambai, she was at first reluctant but heeded her son's call. She posed for a photograph with the police boss but did not speak.

Calling to police force

Mr Kinoti then delved into his calling to the police force, and spoke about a conversation he had with President Kenyatta when he appointed him Kenya’s top detective.

“I told the President: ‘This position you are giving me is for my people’… He said that was okay. I had told him about our church that did not have electricity, so he said: ‘That church where you were the choir master will have electricity soon’. And it happened.”

Mr Kinoti revealed that when he told the President there was no tarmac road in his village, he promised to build them one, which he did.

On July 7, Mr Kinoti’s family participated in the commissioning of a multipurpose hall by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha at Kironya Primary School in Buuri. Its construction was also sponsored by President Kenyatta.

Also present were Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, Lapsset chairman Titus Ibui, National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairman Samuel Kobia and Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

Recognised for good work

Introducing Mr Kinoti’s wife and their children, Mr Ibui said: “I know you like being private but today I want the people of Kironya to recognise you for the good work you have done…”

Mrs Kinoti stood at the podium with her family, and after the introduction walked back to her seat. Just like her mother-in-law, she did not speak.

Addressing the President last Friday, Mr Kinoti said: “Your love for us reminds us of the love of Jesus Christ. Before he ascended to heaven, Jesus said: ‘Love each other as I loved you ...’ Love is the most precious thing you can possess and without it you have nothing.”

He continued: “There is nothing we ask from God and we fail to get it. The Lord will always fulfil our needs but we will not get everything at once.

“What I can tell you is that we should continue loving each other because we will leave this world the way we came – with nothing. Remember there are people who have all the wealth but have no peace of mind.”

But the function did not end without a tinge of politics. When Mr Murungi spoke, he told Tutua residents the only way they could guarantee their son remained in government was to vote for Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“The August 9 polls will determine whether Mr Kinoti takes a bigger role in the next government or he will go home. If you want him to continue working for you, vote for Mr Odinga and Martha Karua,” the governor said.