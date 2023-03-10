CS Machogu appoints new Meru University council, Jane Kiringai named chair
Meru University of Science and Technology, recently troubled over the sacking and reinstatement of vice chancellor Romanus Odhiambo, finally has a new council.
Chaos followed the previous body's decision to fire Prof Odhiambo over underperformance, an accusation which he denied. Protests by staff and students forced the university's closure but Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Mahchogu intervened, ordering Prof Odhiambo's reinstatement.
CS Machogu also said the council's term would end on Thursday, March 9.
In a Gazette notice on March 10, the minister named a new council, appointing Dr Jane Kiringai its chair. He named Janet ominde, Martin Kinoti, Jacob Kwaba, Lucy Ndonket and Sylvester Kinyor as the council members.
