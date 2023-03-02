Conservancies shift focus from wildlife to helping Kenyans amid biting drought

Community Wildlife Conservancies in northern Kenya have shifted focus to saving lives of local residents as a biting drought takes its toll on more than 500,000 people.

In the last one year, community wildlife conservancies in the region say they have spent about Sh100 million on relief food distribution, education bursaries, supplementing animal and wildlife feeds as well as water provision to drought-stricken people.

Speaking in Merti, Isiolo County during the distribution of 10.7 tonnes of maize flour donated by Chandaria Foundation and Northern Rangeland Trust (NRT), NRT regional Director Mohamed Shibiye said the community conservancies are widening their scope to include initiatives to reduce hunger.

For instance, Cherab Community Conservancy, which traverses Cherab ward where more than 5000 households are in need of relief, has set aside Sh15 million for various interventions.

“Our goal is to use conservancies to improve life expectancy and increase access to education in northern Kenya. The Sh15 million drought kitty will go to various interventions including provision of water until rains fall,” Mr Shibiye said.

“We are also allocating Sh2.5 million for education bursaries and Sh4 million for skills training and revolving funds for women groups. This will go a long way in livelihood support.”

He said the conservancies were providing fuel needed for water bowsers at a time when many water sources are drying up.

“NRT and Cherab conservancy will provide up to 10,000 liters of diesel for water transportation and running boreholes in the region. We are also facilitating administrators and education officials to track learners who are out of school due to the drought,” he said.

Through the Northern Kenya Rangelands Carbon Project, Isiolo, Samburu, Laikipia and Marsabit counties have received Sh25.7 million to support drought relief interventions. Another more than Sh21 million has been spent by conservancies on provision of relief food.

Isiolo County Secretary Dadhe Boru said they were overwhelmed by drought-related issues and lauded conservancies for their support.

“Isiolo County suspended all development projects to address the drought crisis but the resources are not sufficient. The interventions being put in place by NRT and the conservancies will save many lives. We urge more partners to come rescue our people and livestock,” he said.

Mr Yussuf Hussein, a resident, said the death of livestock has had devastating effects on thousands of residents who do not have a livelihood.

Drought worsens

In Tharaka Nithi County, at least 17,800 residents are in need of food and water aid and the number is set to increase as drought worsens in the semi-arid region bordering Kitui, Meru and Garissa counties.

Tharaka Nithi County NDMA coordinator, Kiragu Kariuki told the Nation on Thursday that the situation has been worsened by the drying of the permanent rivers in the semi-arid region.

“Those who are set to receive relief food are from Gatunga ward (1980), Marimanti ward (1512), Chiakariga ward (1800) and Igambang’ombe ward (1080) but a total of 17,800 people are in serious need for food aid,” said Mr Kariuki.

He said some areas like Kathangacini in Tharaka North Sub County residents have not harvested anything in the last rainy seasons due to lack of rainfall.