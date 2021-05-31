Chaos in Meru as police violently disperse meeting by Ruto-linked UDA

Police in Meru County on Monday lobbed teargas to disperse a training meeting organised by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party linked to Deputy President William Ruto. They accused UDA officials of holding an illegal gathering.

Officers raided Gatimene Gardens Hotel in Imenti North at midday and ordered nearly 100 delegates to leave the venue, failure to which they would be forcibly dispersed.

The delegates, however, refused to leave. Police then lobbed tear gas and fired in the air, forcing them to scamper for safety. Nobody was injured in the melee but police arrested several people.

The delegates protested police action saying they were invited for training on the party's rules and regulations in readiness to join the political outfit.

"This kind of violence is taking us to the dark days when police used force to disperse meetings. It is unacceptable that the government wants to stop us from exercising our political freedom," said John Kireria, Egoji East MCA.

Meru police county commander Mr Justin Nyagah said the organisers violated Covid-19 Health protocols that banned political gatherings, adding that the meetings was attended by about 200 people.

“Rules state that the local police must be notified if people are to hold such meetings but nobody was aware. We were just told that some people had gathered at the hotel. Police asked them to leave but they were adamant so they had to be dispersed,” said Mr Nyagah.

But UDA secretary-general Veronica Maina insisted that they had observed all health protocols and were less than 100 people, adding that they had held similar meetings in other parts of the country without a hitch.

“This is a normal training in a hotel and it is not a political gathering..we abided by Covid-19 Health protocols. This is intimidation which is clearly against the law and police should restrain themselves when dealing with the public,” Ms Maina told journalists.

In a statement signed by Ms Maina, UDA accused the police of harassing the party and using live bullets to disperse the group.