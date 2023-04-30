Bandits fatally shoot former Ward Rep George Kaliunga

Former Antubetwe Kiongo Ward Rep George Kaliunga was Sunday afternoon shot dead by bandits as he accompanied police officers in pursuing stolen goats.

Mutuati Police Commander William Letting said they were caught up in an ambush near Kinna town in Isiolo County when the former two term MCA was fatally shot.

The police were pursuing a herd of about 71 goats belonging to the deceased that had been stolen from Malaene in Mutuati on Saturday night.

"We were walking while tracking the footprints. We were about two kilometres from Kinna town when we were ambushed. He was hit by the first bullet because he was slightly ahead as we were studying the direction of the footprints. The former MCA was pronounced dead on arrival in hospital," Mr Letting told Nation on phone.

He said the bandits managed to escape after a brief exchange of fire and as the police officers tried to save the injured.

Mr Kaliunga, who was an honorary warden and a long serving councillor and MCA was very vocal on the security situation along the Meru-Isiolo border.

The killing of the former MCA comes a week after two other herders were shot dead and one critically Injured by raiders at Thanaki in Mutuati.

A week ago, a Meru County government ranger was shot dead by bandits as they pursued stolen cattle in Isiolo.

Meru County government employs more than 20 rangers who are armed under the National Police Reservist programme, to beef up security along Meru-Isiolo border.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza condoled with the family of the former MCA and condemned the rising cases of killings and cattle rustling in Meru North.



"I urge the relevant authorities to take swift action to end banditry along the Meru-Isiolo borderline," the governor said.