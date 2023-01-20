Water CS Alice Wahome’s convoy caught up in shootout in Marsabit

Water and Sanitation CS Alice Wahome’s convoy was on Friday caught up in a shootout between cattle rustlers and KWS officers in Marsabit.

The CS was in the county to inspect a water and sewerage system project.

The minister had just concluded inspecting the construction of Bakuli Dam near Marsabit Forest when her convoy suddenly ran into a shootout.

The bandits had reportedly killed an elderly herder at Marsabit Catholic Shrine area in Saku sub-county before driving away an unknown number of cattle and goats.

The bandits later escaped into Marsabit Forest where they bumped into KWS officers.

A shootout ensued, leading to the injury of one of the bandits who escaped with gunshot wounds.

CS Wahome was evacuated safely from the scene and later proceeded with her journey to Marsabit Police Station where she took a flight.

The incident came shortly after Marsabit County Deputy Governor Solomon Gubo appealed to President William Ruto to deal with cattle rustling.

“Madam Waziri, kindly convey our message to President Ruto and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki to act immediately and combat cattle rustling which has become a thorn in our flesh in this county,” Mr Gubo said.

Mr Gubo appealed to President Ruto to expedite the return of the National Police Reservist guns that were confiscated in 2019.

He said the NPR guns had greatly helped deter cattle rustlers from causing constant mayhem in the county.

The incident also comes exactly a week after a deadly attack by cattle rustlers led to the death of eight people in Yalle Kurkum in Kargi Location.

While speaking to the press before the incident CS Wahome said that the Kenya Kwanza government was committed to ending the perennial acute water shortage in Marsabit County.

She ordered all contractors and other government agencies to clear the way for the quick completion of Bakuli Dam whose construction began in 2015.

She explained that the Bakuli Dam will produce 750 cubic litres of water per day.

She assured Marsabit residents the acute water shortage would be a thing of the past upon the completion of the project.

The construction of the Sh7.7 million project had been slowed down by a stalemate caused by encroachers.

Marsabit town residents have been relying on two springs from the Bakuli area.

The CS also assured the residents that the government would soon embark on the construction of the Sh3 billion Badasa Dam with a higher capacity of 1,500 cubic litres of water per day. The construction of the dam stalled in 2007.