Assassination of ex-spy escalates tension in Marsabit

A muslim cleric leads mourners in saying the last prayers for the body of the slain sleuth who was shot dead by two assialants at his home on Monday evening. His burial took place at Jirime Muslims Graveyard on November 9, 2021, amid calls for justice.

Photo credit: Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

The assassination of a retired intelligence officer in Marsabit town has escalated tension between the Gabbra and Borana communities.

