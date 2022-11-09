Police in Marsabit laud brave locals who subdued armed man

Brave members of the public in Marsabit County have been lauded for their gallant act of foiling a robbery attempt in Moyale town when a suspect attempted to rob a motorcyclist at gunpoint.

Marsabit County Police Commander Robinson Mboloi hailed locals who acted swiftly to save Galm Gedo Guyo, a boda boda operator on Sunday at 8.30 pm.

“We are warning all the criminal elements in the county that they no longer have room to terrorize innocent citizens and we will deal with them according to the law,” Mr Mboloi said.

Mr Mboloi assured the public that the security situation was under control and no criminal activity would be condoned.

He asked the residents to be on high alert and work with the security officers to contain insecurity.

On Sunday, a suspected robber who asked to be ferried from Equity Bank Moyale branch to Manyatta Burji estate attacked Mr Gedo.

He drew a pistol from its concealment in one of his pockets and ordered Mr Gedo to surrender his motorcycle.

The boda boda operator who felt his life was in danger raised an alarm prompting a group of people to swing into action and managed to subdue the attacker before he fired any bullets.

Sensing defeat, the attacker threw his firearm at a nearby thicket.

A starter automatic pistol with five rounds of ammunition, each 8mm in size and with no serial number was recovered in the thicket.

Police also managed to apprehend the suspect who was detained at Moyale Police Station pending investigations.

The boda boda operator who sustained minor injuries during the fracas was admitted at Moyale Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

Motorcycle theft cases increased in the last six months along the Ethiopia-Kenya border, threatening bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.