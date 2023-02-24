Two officers killed in Garissa roadside explosion

At least two police officers were killed and three others injured after a vehicle they were traveling in was hit by an explosive device along the Garissa-Dadaab road.

The officers left Dadaab Police Station only to be hit by the explosive at Hagarbul as they headed to Garissa.

While confirming the 11 am incident, Garissa County Police Commander Thomas Ngeiywa said his office was yet to know the total number of casualties.

“There was an incident involving our officers from Dadaab. I'm yet to know the exact number of the officers involved but we have lost some,” he told Nation.Africa on phone.

The Garissa County police boss could not give an exact account of what transpired but insisted that all security agencies within the county are always on the move.

This is the second incident in the same area within a month.

On February 14, three police officers drawn from the Border Patrol Unit (BPU) were killed along the road when an explosive blew up their vehicle.

Suspected Alshabaab militants are reported roaming the area planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the main roads.

Garissa County which seats on the Kenya-Somalia border continues to face the threat of attacks from the Shabaab terror outfit due to the vast and porous border which has made it easier for terrorist elements to infiltrate the country and stage attacks

On February 6, a multi-agency security team ambushed a group of three suspected Alshabaab militants planting an IED along the Sedahgose- Amuma road in Fafi Sub County.

One suspect was nabbed and another killed while a third one escaped.

The team recovered an IED, an AK47 rifle and assorted materials mostly used in making the explosives.