Mandera resident faults governor Khalif's CCOs nominees

A Mandera resident has written to governor Mohamed Adan Khalif seeking details of persons nominated to serve as county chief officers.

Mr Abdullahi Mohammed says the list of persons nominated is skewed and appears to have been predetermined.

He also says some people picked for various positions do not meet the set criteria of 10 years of experience, five of which must have been in leadership or management level.

Mr Mohammed further says the county boss made additional five slots from the initial list of 28 that had been advertised on September 26.

"I am writing to you demanding details of individuals who have been nominated to the five extra slots outside the advertisement, without competitive process," Mr Mohammed said.

According to Mr Mohammed some of the persons proposed graduated last year hence to do not meet the requirement for the job.

The resident says the recruitment process is governed by the County Government Act and the constitution and the governor should stick to the law.

The jobs were advertised on September 26 by the Mandera county public service board.