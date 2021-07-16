Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Mandera official forfeits stolen Sh62m to State

Abdi Mohamed Ali, the director of Livestock since February 2013, failed to explain how he made the money.

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Justice Mumbi Ngugi found that Abdi Mohamed Ali, the director of Livestock since February 2013, failed to explain how he made the money deposited between June 2014 and January 2020 when he received Sh9.9 million as salary from the county government.

A Mandera county official has lost Sh62 million to the State after the High Court ruled that the money held in two accounts at Equity Bank is proceeds of crime and theft at the devolved unit.

