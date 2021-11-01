Mandera County Governor mansion residence
Mandera governor’s official mansion highlights questionable spending priorities

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • Some Kenyans questioned why Governor Roba’s administration spent hundreds of millions of shillings to build the two-storey home when a majority of Mandera residents wallowed in abject poverty.

  • In the current financial year, Sh9 million will be used to furnish the mansion.

As Mandera Governor Ali Roba completes his second and final term in office, he finds himself in a difficult position - his administration is yet to finish development projects he initiated in the 2013/2014 financial year. 

