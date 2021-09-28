KWS rescues four cheetah cubs found abandoned in Mandera

Cheetah cubs Mandera

Kenya Wildlife Service officers with the rescued cheetah cubs which were moved from Mandera to the Nairobi Animal Orphanage. 

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has moved four cheetah cubs found abandoned in Mandera to Nairobi Animal Orphanage.

