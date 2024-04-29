Breaking News: Old Kijabe dam tragedy: Death toll rises to 45
Blast in Elwak Town disrupts normal operations
An explosion in Elwak, Mandera County, disrupted operations in the town Monday morning.
The cause of the blast is still unclear.
When contacted by the Nation, County Commissioner Henry Ochako said he would share an update on the situation later.
Equity Bank took to social media to confirm that its staff in Elwak were safe, but that its local branch would remain closed.
"As we wait for the security agencies to advise on when operations can resume, we apologise for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understanding," the lender said.
More follows...