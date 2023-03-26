Kalonzo, local leaders call for probe into Athi River business man’s death

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged the police to probe the death of Athi River's prominent businessman who perished in a fatal road accident on Sunday morning.

According to a police report seen by Nation.Africa, Pius Musembi Kivindu, 60, was involved in a self-fatal accident at around 6am while driving towards Nairobi City Centre along the Mombasa Road Highway.

Alone in his double-cabin pickup vehicle at the time of the incident, he is said to have hit a road pavement before he lost control and swerved and hit a concrete electric post and overturning.

“As a result of the of impact the driver(deceased) sustained a deep cut on the forehead and died on the spot,"Read part of the report OB26/3/2023 at Athi River Police Station.

The body had been moved to the Shalom hospital morgue and the wreckage was towed to the police station.

Homicide detectives from Nairobi have already visited the scene and taken over the case.

Mr Musembi was commonly known as ‘Chairman’ due to his determination and resilience in fighting for squatters who have settled in East African Portland. By noon, locals in their dozens had camped at Athi River Community Shalom Hospital morgue to console the family.

Local leaders led by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, and several MCAs urged police to expedite the investigation into the untimely death of Mr Musembi.

Mr Musyoka eulogized the deceased as a personal friend who was championing the rights of the Kamba community.

“I have lost an honest friend who was always ready to serve the community. I want the homicide detectives to expedite the investigations. We do not want to speculate but we are curious,” he said.

He, however, took a swipe at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for recently misleading Kenyans by publishing fake photos purported to have been taken last Monday during anti-government demonstrations.

“The deceased was one of my key supporters, especially now we are seeking to save the country from going to dogs. Losing such a friend in a time like this is questionable. Let the DCI do their work professionally,” he added.

Ms Ndeti said the death of Mr Musembi comes as a shock to not only his family but to the entire Machakos County.

“We have lost a reputable businessman who never shied to protect the interest of the locals. We condole with his family and committed to stand with them in these trying moments,” she said.

Mr Sonko described the deceased as an honest man who had no known enemies

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau urged the relevant bodies to ensure they probe the death to stop speculation being associated with the death.

“Only the police and autopsy will clear any doubts of foul play. The deceased was a beacon of hope to hundreds of squatters,” he said.