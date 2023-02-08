I will rally Wiper MPs to President William Ruto, Kalonzo ally says

Wiper Party Kalonzo Musyoka's ally Patrick Makau; who is Mavoko MP has slammed the ongoing Azimio coalition demonstrations, saying they are untimely.

While addressing his constituents in Athi River on Wednesday during disbursement of Sh4.9 million Uwezo Fund, the third term MP said he will rally all lower region Wiper MPs to President Ruto to seek development projects for the region.

"On Tuesday I saw ODM leaders at State House with the President. It is time for Wiper MPs to join the bandwagon and lobby for our people from the Kenya Kwanza administration," he said amid his constituents' applause.

He further called on Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to clarify what his mass action calls are all about arguing Kenyans are confused on the matter.

He said picketing and demonstrations are enshrined in the Constitution but must be constructive.

"I am a Wiper Mp but I don't know what the demos are targeted to achieve on behalf of Kenyans. It is good to keep the government on toes but also i its good to give it time to deliver its campaign pledges to Kenyans," he added.

The legislator said he respects the Azimio principles but MPs are optimistic and they will be expecting the leaders to expound their game plan on Thursday during Azimio Mps Parliamentary Group Meeting.

"Incase they convince most us, we will soldier on and support the mass action. It is high time we talk to each other within Azimio for a winning formula for Kenyans," he said adding that he will convene a political rally at Mavoko on Friday to discuss with electorates on the fate and need of attending the Mr Odinga led rallies.

Pundits see Mr Makau utterances as a red flag within the Azimio with a handful of MPs said to be hob-nobbing with President Ruto's administration.