Witu Town

Why Lamu's 200-year-old Witu town remains underdeveloped

A section of Witu Town. Although the town has existed for over 200 years, it has seen minimal growth and expansion due to a clumsy grid-based urban planning system imposed by the German colonialists who once ruled Wituland.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This is Witu, one of the oldest Swahili settlements in Lamu, dating back over 200 years.

