Officials bank on improved security to complete Lapsset

Officials have lauded improved security to the efficiency of Lamu Port and associated infrastructure on the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (Lapsset) corridor route.

A number of projects had stalled as a result of insecurity after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked residents and even contractors forcing the project implementers to flee early January.

Lapsset is meant to link Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan via rail, airports, roads and oil pipelines.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) General Manager (Lamu) Vincent Sidai and Lapsett Coast boss Salim Bunu said more security surveillance has seen operations improve in the last two months.

Mr Sidai said at least 11 ships have docked at the facility.

They include MV CAP Carmel, Seago Bremerhaven, MV Amu 1 (first trip), MVSpirit of Dubai, MV Seago Pireaus, MV Amu 1 (second trip), MV Seago Instanbul, Ionian Express, Zuhra II, MV Amu 1 (third trip) and MV Songa Cougar.

More ships are also expected to dock at the new port before the end of the year. Other achievements recorded this year are the subsequent completion and operationalization of the second and third berths.

All three berths cost the national government Sh49 billion.

“All these achievements are because of the improved security in this place. We’re happy that the Lamu Port and the other Lapsset-related projects are enjoying adequate state security protection. We’re satisfied that the government has done enough to secure all these,” said Mr Sidai.

China Communications Construction Company Ltd had in January withdrawn its workers from various projects in Lamu County after eight vehicles used in constructing the Lapsset Corridor Project access road were torched by Al-Shabaab militants.

The 453-kilometre Lamu Port Development Road project network began in April 2021 and was estimated to take 24 months. It comprises the 257kmsection of the Lamu-Ijara-Garissa road, the 113km Hindi-Bodhei-Basuba-Kiungaroad and the 83km Ijara-Sanghailu-Hulugho section.

In 2015, the national government launched the multi-agency security operation Linda Boni with the key objective being to flush out Al-Shabaab militants believed to be hiding inside the dense Boni forest. The operation is ongoing to date with tremendous security improvement witnessed across the region.

Mr Sidai also stressed the need for the creation of numerous stopovers along the Lapsset corridor projects saying that alone will help eradicate insecurity incidents in the concerned areas.

“We have Lapsset road projects such as the Lamu-Ijara-Garissaroute that cut across Boni forest. My proposal is that as these projects are implemented, it’s good to also consider establishing stopovers, be it refreshment centers, petrol stations, shops, restaurants, and other business joints in various points along those routes so that the area can fully open up for business and other human activities. Once that is done, insecurity will be a thing of the past,” said Mr Sidai.

Mr Bunu said he was looking forward to 24-hour operations along the corridor once all infrastructure projects are complete. The officials reiterated that various marketing strategies have been heightened in a move aimed at securing investments for the corridor to realize the social-economic benefits.