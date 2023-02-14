Lift travel advisories, Coast tourism players tell US, UK

Stakeholders in the hospitality industry at the coast have protested last week’s travel advisories by the United Kingdom and the United States warning their citizens to avoid parts of the country deemed as prone to terrorist attacks.

They said the sector, which is still recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 restrictions, would suffer further damage.

Both the UK and the US, however, acknowledged security measures that the Kenyan government has put in place, including counter-terrorism patrols.

Lamu Tourism Association deputy chairperson Fridah Njeri said the advisories are likely to dampen the sector’s performance which has been improving since the lifting of restrictions.

“As stakeholders in the tourism industry, we’re unhappy with the imposed travel advisories even if it’s just for some parts of Lamu. We want the advisories to be lifted altogether as they’re hurting Lamu’s economy, especially tourism, and that of Kenya at large,” said Ms Njeri.

Mohamed Abdallah, a tour guide, expressed confidence that tourism and investment will rise in the county once the travel restrictions are lifted. He called on Coast residents to support security efforts to make the region safe for holidaymakers.

Global threat

Fadhil Bakari questioned why despite terrorism being a global threat, foreign countries rushed to issue advisories for Kenya.

“Terrorism is a global threat and does not just affect Lamu. These advisories are not doing tourism any good. They’re unfair. The government of Kenya has been steadfast in its commitment to fight terrorism and that should count,” said Mr Bakari.

Last week, the US Embassy issued an alert saying “locations frequented by US citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be attractive targets to terrorists planning to conduct potentially imminent attacks”.

It listed Naivasha, Nanyuki, Meru, Narok, Lamu, Tana River and Kilifi as areas with increased risk. Those travelling to Lamu and Manda islands were advised to do so by air.

Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua said the county depends heavily on the tourism sector and that having active travel advisories directly affects its economy. He insisted that Lamu is safe and termed the blanket advisories unnecessary.

The deputy governor thanked the multi-agency security team undertaking Operation Amani Boni in Boni forest for ensuring peace and stability are restored in the county.