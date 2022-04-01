Lamu West MP aspirant arrested for interrupting DP Ruto’s rally
A Lamu West member of National Assembly aspirant has been arrested for attempting to interrupt Deputy President William Ruto’s political rally in Hindi, Lamu county.
Mr Abdirashid Mwaura, an Azimio affiliated politician, is currently held at Hindi Police Station and will be arraigned on Monday.
Lamu OCPD Geoffrey Osanane has confirmed the arrest saying Mr Mwaura is expected to face at least four charges, including resisting arrest and causing interference.