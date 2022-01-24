Mwangi Kiunjuri now seeks to reclaim Laikipia East MP’s seat

Mwangi Kiunjuri

 The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri during the interview with the Nation at his office in Nairobi, on January 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has for the first time publicly announced his intention to contest the Laikipia East parliamentary seat in the August 9 elections.

