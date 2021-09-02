Laikipia set to float bond as governor assents to budget

Governor Ndiritu Muriithi

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi assented to the county’s Sh8.5 billion budget, which includes the infrastructure bond.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.