Laikipia leaders welcome new National Police Reservists recruits

Laikipia leaders have welcomed the recruitment of additional National Police Reservists (NPR) saying it was the surest way of fighting rampant insecurity.

The leaders who spoke during Madaraka Day celebrations at Il Polei Secondary School in Laikipia North Sub-county hailed the Ministry of Interior for factoring in a monthly allowance for the community-based security officers.

“We are happy that NPRs well-being has been factored in the 2023/2024 budget to receive stipends for the work they do in the community of fighting armed criminals. But we need to make additional individual contributions to support them with basic needs since the allowance is not an adequate remuneration for the work they do,” said Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere.

Governor Joshua Irungu and Woman Rep Jane Kagiri also pledged to support the NPRs by ensuring that their families are prioritised during the distribution of government relief food.

Increased number of NPRs

The number of NPRs deployed to restive areas of Laikipia North Constituency has increased to about 100 after recent training and deployment

Local leaders have in the last few months been calling on the Ministry of Interior to increase the numbers of armed and trained civilians to help the multiagency security agents in fighting banditry.

Areas bordering Mukogodo forest have in the last two years witnessed persistent banditry attacks resulting in human deaths, maiming, robberies, cattle rustling and destruction of property all of which had been blamed on armed herders who have turned the forest into a home.

County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri in his Madaraka Day speech directed security officers to flush out armed herders who recently drove their livestock to Laikipia County from neighbouring Baringo and Isiolo counties.