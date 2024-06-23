Heavy security as Ruto attends Nyahururu bishop consecration amid protests

Security is tight at Ndururi Primary School in Nyahururu town, where President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua are attending the consecration of the third ACK bishop of Nyahururu, Major Samson Mburu.

Sniffer dogs, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers and dozens of police officers patrol the town.

Both uniformed and plainclothes officers began patrolling the town on Saturday night, with others strategically positioned at entry points to the town and at all junctions leading to Nyahururu.

Heavy police presence at Ndururi Primary School in Nyahururu town where President William Ruto is expected to consecrate the third Bishop of Nyahururu Diocese Photo credit: Waikwa Maina| Nation

Even MPs and other senior government officials were not spared the security protocol and some had to use the public gates, while the lucky ones were forced to disembark at the VIP gates and walk the 50 metres or so to the dias.

At the public entrance, GSU officers conducted security checks, while inside the city, police officers, mostly in civilian clothes and black jackets, walked in pairs or threes.

A group of DP-allied MPs who spent the night in a Nyahururu town met Gachagua before making their way to Ndururi Primary School.

This comes amid a wave of nationwide protests against tax proposals in Finance Bill 2024 that Kenyans say are punitive.