Governor Ndiritu Muriithi risks being jailed for contempt of court

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Murithi

The cases were announced after Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, his deputy John Mwaniki and First Lady Maria Mbeneka led the county team in touring healthcare facilities.

Photo credit: Gitonga Marete | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi risks a six-month civil jail term after 35 doctors he sacked in 2019 filed a petition in the labour court seeking to have him cited for contempt of court for refusing to reinstate them.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.