Four suspected cattle rustlers killed in Laikipia, 3 guns recovered

A multi-agency security team on Saturday shot dead four suspected cattle rustlers in Laikipia County.

Police say the rustlers had raided Mugie ranch on Saturday and drove away livestock before they were intercepted at Relit village in the Posta area, Laikipia North.

"The raiders fired at the security team, leading to a shootout that lasted about an hour," a security officer told Nation.Africa.

A G3 rifle, an M16 rifle, an AK-47 assault rifle and eight rounds of ammunition were found after the shootout.

None of the security personnel was injured in the attack. The stolen livestock was recovered.